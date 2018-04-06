SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) & Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. SSAB Svenskt Stal does not pay a dividend. Kumba Iron Ore pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.45% 4.36% 2.56% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSAB Svenskt Stal and Kumba Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A Kumba Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.73 $269.01 million $0.13 21.08 Kumba Iron Ore $2.74 billion 2.65 $587.95 million $0.62 12.13

Kumba Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSAB Svenskt Stal. Kumba Iron Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB Svenskt Stal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SSAB Svenskt Stal beats Kumba Iron Ore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSAB Svenskt Stal Company Profile

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and rest of Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

