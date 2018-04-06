Kurrent (KURT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $220.00

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Kurrent has a market cap of $305,795.00 and $220.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kurrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Kurrent has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kzcash (KZC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00050082 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kurrent

Kurrent is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. The official website for Kurrent is kurrentproject.com. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project.

Buying and Selling Kurrent

Kurrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kurrent must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kurrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

