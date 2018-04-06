Kyle Mcclements Sells 1,814 Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) Stock

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) insider Kyle Mcclements sold 1,814 shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $52,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BST opened at $29.96 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

