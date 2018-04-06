Ladbrokes Coral Group (LCL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group (LON:LCL) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LCL. Goldman Sachs lowered Ladbrokes Coral Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 156 ($2.19) to GBX 173 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 218 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.68) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Ladbrokes Coral Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 133 ($1.87) to GBX 195 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Ladbrokes Coral Group from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladbrokes Coral Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 179.87 ($2.52).

Shares of LON:LCL remained flat at $GBX 173.50 ($2.44) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,000. Ladbrokes Coral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.15 ($2.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ladbrokes Coral Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

In other Ladbrokes Coral Group news, insider Jim Mullen sold 222,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.41), for a total value of £382,166.80 ($536,449.75).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ladbrokes Coral Group (LCL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ladbrokes-coral-group-lcl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

Ladbrokes Coral Group Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.