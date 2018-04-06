Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) Insider Sells £23,467.34 in Stock

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) insider Jim Mullen sold 13,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.37), for a total value of £23,467.34 ($32,941.24).

Jim Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jim Mullen sold 222,190 shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.41), for a total value of £382,166.80 ($536,449.75).

LCL stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.44) on Friday. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 110.30 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.15 ($2.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ladbrokes Coral Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.68) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ladbrokes Coral Group from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 218 ($3.06) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.87 ($2.52).

About Ladbrokes Coral Group

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as other sports and by machines.

