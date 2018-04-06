HeidelbergCement (HDELY) and Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) Critical Comparison

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) and Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HeidelbergCement pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HeidelbergCement pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lafargeholcim pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HeidelbergCement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Lafargeholcim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeidelbergCement $19.50 billion 1.01 $781.48 million $1.26 15.71 Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 1.26 -$1.70 billion $0.48 22.88

HeidelbergCement has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lafargeholcim. HeidelbergCement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lafargeholcim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HeidelbergCement and Lafargeholcim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeidelbergCement 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lafargeholcim 1 4 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Lafargeholcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeidelbergCement 5.31% 6.97% 3.27% Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.26% 2.64%

Volatility & Risk

HeidelbergCement has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeidelbergCement beats Lafargeholcim on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services. The Company serves masons, builders, architects and engineers around the world. The Company operates in over 90 countries. The Company produces a range of cements and hydraulic binders. These range from Portland cements and classic masonry cements to specialized products for a range of environments, such as environments exposed to seawater, sulfates and other natural conditions. Its concrete brands include Agilia, Chronolia, Artevia, Extensia, Thermedia and Hydromedia.

