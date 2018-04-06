6,119 Shares in Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,556,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,361,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 880,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 405,643 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Progressive by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,757.57, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,119 Shares in Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-buys-shares-of-6119-progressive-corp-pgr-updated-updated.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.