Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 409,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MTU opened at $6.64 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-purchases-new-position-in-mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mtu-updated-updated.html.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.