Lamb Weston Holdings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 1,017,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,116. The company has a market cap of $8,690.10, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $863.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $112,578.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

