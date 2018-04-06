Lamb Weston (LW) vs. TreeHouse Foods (THS) Head to Head Survey

Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lamb Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TreeHouse Foods does not pay a dividend. Lamb Weston pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamb Weston and TreeHouse Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.17 billion 2.85 $324.80 million $2.32 26.63 TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.35 -$286.20 million $2.81 13.81

Lamb Weston has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TreeHouse Foods. TreeHouse Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamb Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lamb Weston and TreeHouse Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 2 3 1 2.83 TreeHouse Foods 1 12 4 0 2.18

Lamb Weston currently has a consensus target price of $59.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Lamb Weston.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 9.85% -53.18% 12.85% TreeHouse Foods -4.54% 6.49% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats TreeHouse Foods on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products. The North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. The Food Away From Home segment sells products to foodservice customers, including restaurant chains and food distribution companies within the United States and Canada. The Industrial and Export segment includes the Company’s co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.