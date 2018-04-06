Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OTCBTC, ForkDelta and IDEX. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $172,557.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00089483 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

