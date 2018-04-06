Lamprell (LAM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Investec

Investec reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 72 ($1.01) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 81 ($1.14).

LAM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.15) to GBX 78 ($1.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 119 ($1.67) target price on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lamprell stock opened at GBX 75.20 ($1.06) on Thursday. Lamprell has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.75).

In other Lamprell news, insider Mel Fitzgerald bought 11,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £8,709.80 ($12,226.00).

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides oil and gas contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services.

