Lance Lauck Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lance Lauck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Lance Lauck sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Lance Lauck sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,122.80, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $55,125,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,347,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,662,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 727,517 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,252,000 after acquiring an additional 416,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,643,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,509,000 after acquiring an additional 374,797 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

