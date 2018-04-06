Landsec (LAND) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Landsec (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of Landsec in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Landsec to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($14.74) to GBX 1,125 ($15.79) in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landsec from GBX 1,070 ($15.02) to GBX 1,040 ($14.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Landsec in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Landsec in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landsec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($14.33).

Shares of LAND traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 953.70 ($13.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,524,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Landsec has a 12 month low of GBX 900.20 ($12.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,141 ($16.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a GBX 9.85 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other Landsec news, insider Stacey Rauch purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,540 ($6,372.82). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,786 ($34,792.25).

About Landsec

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

