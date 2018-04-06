Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 211,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,692. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $583.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $417,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $90,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,024 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Lantheus by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 186,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 128,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lantheus-lnth-raised-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.