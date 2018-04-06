Zacks Investment Research Lowers Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Hold

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Las Vegas Sands’ consistent efforts to boost tourism and traffic in Macao are yielding results. Additionally, the company’s portfolio therein is experiencing strong visitation of late. Focus on diversification and growth in the mass and non-gaming market also bode well and should aid margins. Going forward, it is particularly positive on the prospects of The Parisian Macao and Las Vegas Sands’ Cotai Strip and expects them to deliver continued growth. The company has planned investment of more than $1.1 billion in new capital projects in Macao over the next three years. Moreover, Las Vegas Sands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, fears of another corruption crackdown by the authorities may hamper the company’s performance. Even so, upward estimate revisions raise optimism. High occupancy rates at Las Vegas properties are likely to drive growth.”

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

LVS stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,253.28, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 972,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,364 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/las-vegas-sands-lvs-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.