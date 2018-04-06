Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the casino operator an impact score of 45.698505398855 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 950,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,040. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $55,253.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

