Lau Associates LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Lau Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 282,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 68,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $375,216.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

