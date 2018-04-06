Head to Head Analysis: Lawson Products (LAWS) versus CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% CIRCOR International 1.78% 6.06% 2.60%

Volatility & Risk

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CIRCOR International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lawson Products and CIRCOR International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.73 $29.68 million $0.51 48.92 CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.27 $11.78 million $1.71 24.85

Lawson Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIRCOR International. CIRCOR International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lawson Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lawson Products and CIRCOR International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lawson Products currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. CIRCOR International has a consensus target price of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.27%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Lawson Products.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lawson Products does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Lawson Products on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

