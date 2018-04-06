Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00088396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Coin Profile

Lazaruscoin (CRYPTO:LAZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

