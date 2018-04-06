LCNB (LCNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

LCNB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839. The firm has a market cap of $194.51, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.29. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. LCNB had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in LCNB by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LCNB by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LCNB by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LCNB by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCNB by 66.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “LCNB (LCNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lcnb-lcnb-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.