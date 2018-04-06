Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LPTX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 251,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,789. The firm has a market cap of $123.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, formerly HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company engages in acquiring and developing therapeutics in cancer biology. Its lead product candidates for use in clinical trials include TRX518 and DKN-01. DKN-01 is a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).

