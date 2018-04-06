Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,974,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,550,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,490,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,256,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $4,787,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,690,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.16, for a total value of $1,322,206.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,404 shares of company stock worth $29,927,737. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lendingtree from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim set a $360.00 price objective on Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $319.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $404.40. The stock has a market cap of $3,990.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

