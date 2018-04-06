LEOcoin Market Capitalization Tops $23.67 Million (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $24,625.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.02 or 0.05589820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.83 or 0.09227640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.01710850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.02455520 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00198843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00602849 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00076086 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,010,488 coins and its circulating supply is 100,653,069 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

