LEOcoin Achieves Market Cap of $23.00 Million (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $36,125.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.05606390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.57 or 0.09414880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.01727450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.02572340 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00200545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00598852 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00075125 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,971,784 coins and its circulating supply is 100,614,366 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

