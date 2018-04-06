Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 18,215 Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

In related news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc. has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106,694.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 18,215 Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/letko-brosseau-associates-inc-cuts-stake-in-medtronic-plc-mdt-updated-updated.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.