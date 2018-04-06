Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8066277153173 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $8.79 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.92, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

