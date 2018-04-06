Liberty Media (BATRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,138. Liberty Media has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $907.28, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 10,646.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 122,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

