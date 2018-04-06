Critical Comparison: Liberty Media (FWONK) & The Competition

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: FWONK) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Liberty Media to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 2 3 0 2.60 Liberty Media Competitors 119 448 903 29 2.56

Liberty Media currently has a consensus price target of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.44%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Liberty Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Media is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Liberty Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $1.78 billion $255.00 million 24.95 Liberty Media Competitors $3.96 billion $355.86 million 17.90

Liberty Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media. Liberty Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media 14.30% N/A N/A Liberty Media Competitors 13.95% 16.42% 4.96%

Summary

Liberty Media peers beat Liberty Media on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

