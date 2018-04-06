Liberty Media (LSXMK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.45

News headlines about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.0037764164379 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,211. Liberty Media has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $9,146.03, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Media (LSXMK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.45” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/liberty-media-lsxmk-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-45.html.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.