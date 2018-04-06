Liberum Capital Cuts Travis Perkins (TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,525

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,720 ($24.14) to GBX 1,525 ($21.41) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.86) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($22.60) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($25.27) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570.91 ($22.05).

Shares of TPK stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,224 ($17.18). 1,159,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,709 ($23.99).

In other news, insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.39), for a total transaction of £143,523.60 ($201,464.91). Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($20.52) per share, with a total value of £877.20 ($1,231.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 204 shares of company stock valued at $266,390.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

