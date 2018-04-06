Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $265.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

