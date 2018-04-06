LIFE Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. LIFE has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $8,856.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00679552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185535 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035348 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,030,138 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_. LIFE’s official website is token.lifelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

