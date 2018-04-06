Limelight Networks (LLNW) Trading Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.96. 513,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 892,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Specifically, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,357,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,387,811 in the last 90 days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $431.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,704,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 867,072 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 698,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 279,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 757,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

