Prudential Global Short (GHY) Director Acquires $321,310.00 in Stock

Prudential Global Short (NYSE:GHY) Director Linda W. Bynoe acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $321,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GHY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Prudential Global Short has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Get Prudential Global Short alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Global Short by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Global Short by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Global Short during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Global Short during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Global Short by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Global Short (GHY) Director Acquires $321,310.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/linda-w-bynoe-purchases-23000-shares-of-prudential-global-short-du-hig-yd-fd-inc-ghy-stock-updated-updated.html.

Prudential Global Short Company Profile

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located across the world, including emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Global Short Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Global Short and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.