Lindblad Expeditions, LLC (LIND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions, LLC (NASDAQ:LIND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,077,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,080.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 203,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,556. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $470.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

