Lindsay Manufacturing (LNN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE: LNN) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Farm machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lindsay Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lindsay Manufacturing has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindsay Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lindsay Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lindsay Manufacturing pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lindsay Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lindsay Manufacturing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Manufacturing 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors 117 330 250 10 2.22

Lindsay Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Lindsay Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lindsay Manufacturing is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Manufacturing $517.98 million $23.17 million 39.83 Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors $7.90 billion $482.27 million 26.95

Lindsay Manufacturing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lindsay Manufacturing. Lindsay Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Manufacturing 4.13% 9.84% 5.18% Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors 1.43% 9.49% 2.74%

Summary

Lindsay Manufacturing beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lindsay Manufacturing

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

