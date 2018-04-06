LiqTech International (LIQT) Releases Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $0.49 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,554 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.81% of LiqTech International worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company develops and manufactures products of re-crystallized silicon carbide. It specializes in two business areas, which include ceramic membranes for liquid filtration, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

