LiteBar Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. LiteBar has a total market cap of $176,150.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006761 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000152 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 907,444 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LiteBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.