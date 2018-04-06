Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $163,066.00 (CRYPTO:LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Binance, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00679039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 558,359,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Binance, Exrates, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

