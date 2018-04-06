LiteCoin Ultra Hits Market Cap of $30,275.00 (CRYPTO:LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $30,275.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.10 or 3.18402000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00173243 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003788 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

