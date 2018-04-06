LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Tops One Day Volume of $475.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $31,953.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,333.80 or 3.43425000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00178642 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003780 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

