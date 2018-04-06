Litecred (LTCR) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Litecred has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Litecred has a total market cap of $49,887.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.04338010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051217 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00675550 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00077133 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00057458 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

