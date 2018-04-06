Lithia Motors (LAD) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithia Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lithia Motors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lithia Motors Competitors 116 608 661 28 2.43

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lithia Motors pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion $245.21 million 12.04 Lithia Motors Competitors $8.01 billion $218.36 million 12.43

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Lithia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.43% 20.81% 5.01% Lithia Motors Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Risk and Volatility

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors’ peers have a beta of 9.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors peers beat Lithia Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Volkswagen. Its Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive services, and automotive finance and insurance products.

