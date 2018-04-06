Insider Selling: LivePerson (LPSN) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,223.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 30,696 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $481,620.24.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 55,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $858,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $185,491.28.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,773. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/liveperson-inc-lpsn-cfo-sells-737100-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.