Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.03 ($1.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 85 ($1.19) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.19) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.26) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.12) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 66.32 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 104,867,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.58 ($1.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.