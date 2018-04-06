LOCIcoin (CRYPTO:LOCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $661.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $661.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00678004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is locipro.com. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loci has created “InnVenn”, a search tool that draws from an expansive database provided by inventors directly. The system serves inventors by offering immutable proof of intellectual property rights on a global scale presented in an interactive, user-modifiable, and visually appealing Venn diagram of technologies, inventions, patents and ideas. The LOCI token is an ERC20 token used to pay for services in the InnVenn app, and as a medium of exchange to buy and sell intelectual purpose “

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

