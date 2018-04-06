LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Hits $0.0794 on Exchanges

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $4,203.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LOCIcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00694143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00183800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. The official website for LOCIcoin is locipro.com. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loci has created “InnVenn”, a search tool that draws from an expansive database provided by inventors directly. The system serves inventors by offering immutable proof of intellectual property rights on a global scale presented in an interactive, user-modifiable, and visually appealing Venn diagram of technologies, inventions, patents and ideas. The LOCI token is an ERC20 token used to pay for services in the InnVenn app, and as a medium of exchange to buy and sell intelectual purpose “

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LOCIcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LOCIcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.