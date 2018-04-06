LockChain (LOC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.82 Million

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, LockChain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One LockChain token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00010715 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. LockChain has a market cap of $6.82 million and $1,840.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00057160 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000836 BTC.

LockChain Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official website is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase LockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

