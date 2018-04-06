Lockheed Martin (LMT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.3790969335968 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.66. 1,417,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97,605.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.01 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 354.55% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $343.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $308.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,941.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total value of $2,690,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

